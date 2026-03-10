Getty/GOAL
Joao Pedro gives full credit to Liam Rosenior for his improved Chelsea form after Harry Kane & Erling Haaland comparison
A tactical revolution at Stamford Bridge
The arrival of Rosenior as Enzo Maresca’s successor has triggered a remarkable transformation in Joao's output. While the 24-year-old was already a key figure, his efficiency has skyrocketed under the new regime, producing 11 goals and five assists. This surge has taken his total season tally to 18 goals, including a standout hat-trick against Aston Villa and a decisive FA Cup strike against Wrexham. His clinical nature is backed by a shot conversion rate of 24.6%, a figure that surprisingly surpasses Haaland (22.4%) but is only bettered by Kane (31.3%) this season.
Keeping the Brazilian on his toes
Joao believes the primary reason for his dramatic improvement is the constant feedback and personal attention provided by Rosenior. Speaking to UEFA, the forward explained that their frequent office meetings have prevented him from becoming complacent. "When the new manager arrived, he told me that he already knew who I was and wanted to help me develop," Pedro revealed. "That’s something I like to hear from a coach because without that feedback, it’s easy to become complacent. I’m a player who always wants to improve, to reach my highest potential level. I also think that my form is largely down to those conversations, him showing that he genuinely wants to help me improve. When you feel that support from your manager, you naturally push yourself harder."
Entering the elite bracket
Rosenior has been vocal about his striker's world-class potential, placing him in the same category as the Premier League's most feared marksmen. While acknowledging that Joao still has room to grow, the Chelsea boss insisted he wouldn't swap him for anyone at this moment when asked to compare him with Haaland, Kane and Kylian Mbappe. "Joao is in that category now. In the two months I've been here, he has consistently shown he is a world‑class striker," Rosenior said in a recent press conference. "I talk about my players; it's disrespectful to Erling to compare them. I don't know Erling very well, but from the outside he looks like a magnificent, world‑class striker. I wouldn't swap Joao for anyone at this moment – he is showing all the qualities and attributes I want to see."
Chasing glory and global recognition
The road ahead for Joao involves maintaining this elite consistency as Chelsea navigates the high-stakes final months of the season. With a Champions League round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain and FA Cup quarter-final on the horizon, his ability to deliver in high-pressure moments will be tested against the league's sturdiest defences. Beyond club duties, Joao could be Brazil's first-choice striker for the upcoming World Cup, marking his transition to global stardom.
