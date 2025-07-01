Fast track for Joao Pedro! Brighton star completes Chelsea medical ahead of £60m move with Blues ready to throw Brazilian into Club World Cup quarter-final
Joao Pedro has reportedly completed his Chelsea medical in the United States, with the Blues ready to finalise a £60 million ($82.6m) deal with Brighton. The 23-year-old is set to sign a contract until 2032, and could be thrown straight into action at the Club World Cup, as Enzo Maresca accelerates efforts to strengthen his squad during the tournament.
