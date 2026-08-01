Bayern Munich transfer list three stars as Max Eberl warns Joao Palhinha he has no future at the club

Palhinha is among three players Bayern are actively willing to sell during the summer transfer window. Director of sport Eberl has publicly revealed that the Portuguese midfielder is not part of the club's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Bayern have already begun reshaping their squad, completing the signing of Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven in a reported €50m (£43m) deal. They followed that up by acquiring Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt for €55m (£47m), a player previously targeted by Manchester United.

With Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerreiro departing at the end of their contracts, Bayern are continuing their squad overhaul. Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza join Palhinha as the players available for transfer.



