ZUMA Press Wire
Joao Felix relishing second striker role as Portugal kick off Jorge Jesus era with Nations League victory
Deflected strike secures crucial points
Felix's decisive goal arrived in the 22nd minute at Estadio Jose Alvalade when his long-range strike took a deflection off Ben Davies to deceive goalkeeper Danny Ward. Cristiano Ronaldo, returning to where his professional career began 24 years ago, missed a close-range volley and saw a second-half effort disallowed for offside. The hosts survived a late scare when Brennan Johnson hit the crossbar before Ruben Dias produced a heroic block to deny Lewis Koumas from the rebound.
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Attacking philosophy pleases match winner
The 26-year-old forward felt the squad successfully implemented their new manager's tactical blueprint despite working together for only a short period. Speaking to Sport TV after the final whistle, Felix said: "We knew it wouldn't be an easy game; Wales are a good side. The first match under a new manager is always difficult, and we had very little time to work on the gaffer's patterns of play, but I think that overall we played a great match and deserve credit."
Addressing an assertive approach that yielded 13 first-half attempts, he added: "I think you could see our dynamic: very attacking football, pressing high, not giving the opposition any room to breathe. We registered 13 shots before half-time, which is a lot for a first half. I can't recall a single clear-cut chance for them, while we had several. This is what people can expect: attacking football, pressing, not letting opponents breathe, and creating chances. We only scored one today, but in the upcoming games, if we keep going like this, we'll surely score more."
Central position brings individual comfort
The accomplished performance also highlighted the forward's influence when deployed directly behind the main striker rather than out wide. Asked about his comfort in that central role, Felix told Sport TV: "I've always been myself; I've always tried to do my best for the team regardless of where I played. As I've always said, my position is right here, as a second striker. When that happens, things are much more likely to go well. That's what happened last year. Today was a good performance from the entire team, and that is where I can help them the most."
- Onzex Press e Imagens
Upcoming fixtures demand sharper finishing
Jesus must now demand greater ruthlessness from his frontline after spurning several clear opportunities during their opening Nations League fixture. A far sterner test awaits the defending champions when they travel to face Norway on Sunday, September 27. Meanwhile, Craig Bellamy's Wales face mounting pressure to find answers after extending their winless run to five matches in 2026.
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