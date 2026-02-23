Joan Laporta claims Lionel Messi refused to greet him at 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony as he opens up on 'strained' relationship with Barcelona legend

It is not the first time that Laporta has admitted to enduring a breakdown in a once strong bond with Messi - with the pair having enjoyed plenty of happy times together at Camp Nou. He regrets how the South American GOAT was forced out of a spiritual home.

Laporta has previously told La2CAT: “I am a Barca fan and above all else is the institution.” He went on to reveal that he only spoke with Messi once in the four years that followed his departure for Paris: “We called each other on his birthday when he left. Alejandro (Echevarria) put us in touch. It was an affectionate conversation, although it has had no consequences and the subject has left me sad.”

It is possible that some professional bridges will be rebuilt, with Messi making no effort to hide the affection that he still holds for Barca. He has stated that he and wife Antonela intend to return to Catalunya once he has retired.

Another outing at Camp Nou may be taken in before then, if a friendly or exhibition fixture can be arranged, while Barcelona are planning to erect a statue at some stage that immortalises the greatest player to ever grace their books.