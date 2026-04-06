Jesse Lingard falls flat on first start for Corinthians as Serie A strugglers SACK ex-Brazil boss Dorival Junior after damaging loss to Internacional

The dismissal of former Brazil manager Dorival followed a turbulent period that saw Corinthians fail to record a single victory in their last nine matches across all competitions. Under significant pressure, the club’s board elected to terminate the veteran coach’s contract even before he could address the media following Sunday's narrow defeat. This decision ends a nearly year-long tenure that recently spiralled out of control, leaving the 2025 Copa do Brasil winners searching for leadership at a critical domestic juncture.

An official statement from the club read: "Sport Club Corinthians Paulista announces the dismissal of head coach Dorival Júnior and his technical staff. The Club thanks the professionals for their services rendered, marked by important achievements at the helm of the team such as the 2025 Copa do Brasil and the 2026 Rei Supercup, results that will remain in the institution's history. Corinthians wishes them success in the continuation of their professional careers and informs that Monday's training (06) will be led by William Batista, the under-20 coach."











