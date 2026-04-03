Jesse Lingard 'proud' of historic Corinthians debut despite 'tough' result as Englishman gets first taste of Brazilian football

The former Manchester United man entered the fray at half-time, replacing Breno Bidon with Corinthians already trailing 2-0. His task was made significantly harder when team-mate Allan was shown a red card for an offensive gesture, leaving the visitors to navigate much of the second half with only 10 men.

Lingard did not let the numerical disadvantage dampen his impact, however, as he looked lively and creative in possession. He almost marked the occasion with a goal, but his goalbound effort was kept out by a fine save from Fluminense’s veteran goalkeeper Fabio. The match eventually ended in a 3-1 defeat.