Jesse Derry posts update after horror injury that left 18-year-old Chelsea debutant needing hospital treatment

Derry has provided an update following a worrying incident during Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest that left the youngster requiring hospital treatment. The 18-year-old winger had been enjoying an impressive full Premier League debut before a heavy clash of heads with Zach Abbott just before half-time brought play to a halt.

The incident caused concern inside Stamford Bridge, with Derry requiring immediate medical attention before being taken to St Mary’s Hospital. Despite the setback, the youngster has reassured supporters by sharing a message on social media thanking those who helped him during the incident.