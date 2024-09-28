Jess Park is the future for England and Man City - now WSL title-chasers must ensure young Lionesses star isn't held back by Vivianne Miedema's arrival

With goals against Arsenal and Paris FC, the 22-year-old has made a fast start to the season. Can she maintain it ahead of the European Championship?

There is only so much you can learn from pre-season, but one of the biggest takeaways from Manchester City's summer tour of Australia was that no matter how head coach Gareth Taylor envisaged fitting Vivianne Miedema into his starting line-up, it could not come at the expense of Jess Park, the 22-year-old playmaker who has marked herself out as someone capable of playing a crucial role for both the Cityzens and England for many years to come.

On Sunday, as City opened their new Women's Super League season away to an Arsenal side expected to be a title rival, Park underlined just why so many felt that way. With the scores level at 1-1, she snatched a loose ball out of the air and, from 20 yards, showcased remarkable technique to fire it into the top corner to give City the lead.

While Miedema, the WSL's all-time top goal-scorer, came to the fore in the women's game as a No.9, in recent times she has been more prominent in a No.10 position she seemingly prefers. That is where she has been slotting into this City XI, but that is also where Park has made her own mark for the club.

Taylor took a risk on Sunday by playing them both, something which contributed to Arsenal carving out a number of chances on the counter and eventually taking a point from the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw. But goals from Park and Miedema also showed the reward such team selection brings. The young England star has a big future for club and country - and the City boss has no small role to play in ensuring she can thrive alongside his marquee summer signing.