JEREMY MARQUEZ@CruzAzul
Alejandro Orellana

'I came here to fight for titles' - Jeremy Márquez unveiled as new Cruz Azul signing

Liga MXCruz Azul vs Mazatlan FCCruz AzulMazatlan FCJ. Marquez

The player wasted no time in sharing his ambition: to win championships with one of Liga MX’s most important clubs

  • Believes Cruz Azul boosts his World Cup chances
  • Scored five goals in 33 games last two seasons with Atlas

  • He was cut from the Gold Cup roster by Aguirre

