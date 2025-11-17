AFP
Jeremy Doku launches scathing attack on Belgium team-mates after Red Devils throw away chance to secure World Cup qualification
Belgium held to a draw
The Red Devils, who have now won just one out of their last three international games, were held to a 1-1 draw as they came back from behind against Kazakhstan. Rudi Garcia's side dealt with an early blow as Dastan Satpayev latched on to a loose ball at the back and handed the hosts the lead in the ninth. Belgium then staged a comeback early in the second half as Hans Vanaken equalised for his side from Timothy Castagne's assist.
Kazakhstan were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when striker Islam Chesnokov picked up a direct red card, but Belgium failed to take the man advantage and pile on the opposition's misery.
Doku slammed Belgium team-mates
After the game, a frustrated Doku ranted against his colleagues as he told reporters: "We've already dropped too many points because we weren't good enough in a large number of matches. Our campaign hasn't gone well, no. Everyone needs to do better. The coach, me, everyone. Kevin, Romelu. Thibaut, if we need them to win against Kazakhstan, then we can't do anything at the World Cup. We looked at this team and thought they would play long but then they played short and started playing football. It was a completely different match than last time. Maybe we didn't analyse our opponent enough."
Defender Arthur Theate also expressed his frustration as he added: "If you feel like it, go ahead. It's not that I disagree. But if you concede a goal, that's the problem. If you don't score, it's the attack's fault. Of course, we shouldn't have conceded that goal but we haven't conceded many goals this campaign. Agreed, conceding three goals at home against Wales wouldn't have been right. 'But otherwise, we weren't put in much danger. But you can judge for yourself. I just think we're having a good campaign defensively."
Will Belgium qualify for the World Cup?
Belgium threw away an opportunity to secure a direct qualification to the World Cup next year but they still remain the favourites to book their berth in the flagship from Group J. With 15 points from seven points, Belgium stand at the top of their group, two points clear of North Macedonia.
A win against rock bottom Liechtenstein on Tuesday will help them secure World Cup qualification. North Macedonia and Wales, on the other hand, will clash in their final group game to secure a play-offs spot.
Doku's stellar run of form
Individually, Doku has enjoyed a purple patch in the 2025-26 campaign with Manchester City. He has featured in 16 matches across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side where he has scored three goals and provided four assists.
Former City star Paul Dickov recently hailed Doku as the best winger in the world, as he told Betting Bonuses: “I would say he's probably the best in Europe at the minute. Not just of his performance against Liverpool, which was top drawer, but I said before the game, that despite Erling Haaland’s goals, Doku has consistently been City’s best player and biggest threat.
"People were forgetting last season. They were questioning his end product a little bit. And maybe he was doing all these dribbles and was playing at a mile-a-minute. Maybe his crossing and finishing suffered, but he’s worked so hard at his game. He’s only 23 years old. He’s a young boy, and he’s just impossible to defend against when he gets you one on one."
