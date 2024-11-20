Jenni Hermoso left out of Spain squad after release of Netflix documentary on Luis Rubiales World Cup kiss scandal as head coach points to 'team spirit'
Jenni Hermoso, along with Irene Paredes, has been left out of the Spain squad as head coach Montserrat Tome wants to build "team spirit".
- Rubiales' kiss of Hermoso sparked controversy
- Netflix documentary captured the incident in detail
- Tome explained the reason behind her omission