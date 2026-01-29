Getty/GOAL
Jean-Philippe Mateta on the move?! Premier League clubs on red alert after Crystal Palace near agreement to sign Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen
Palace close in on £50m package for Wolves star
Crystal Palace are on the verge of securing their primary target for the winter transfer window, with The Athletic reporting that the club is close to reaching a verbal agreement for Wolves striker Strand Larsen. The south London club are determined to strengthen their attacking line before the deadline and appears to have found their man in the 25-year-old Norway international.
Negotiations are reportedly at an advanced stage regarding both the transfer fee and personal terms, although an official bid has not yet been formally submitted to the Molineux hierarchy. The deal under discussion is understood to be a significant financial package, structured as an initial £45 million fee with a further £5m in potential add-ons.
Agent Jorge Mendes is handling the negotiations on behalf of Wolves, who find themselves in a precarious position at the bottom of the Premier League table. While the deal is not yet signed and sealed, the rapid progress in talks suggests that Palace are confident of landing the tall centre-forward to lead their line for the second half of the campaign.
Leeds pipped at the post in transfer battle
The development comes as a bitter blow to Leeds, who have been aggressive in their pursuit of Strand Larsen throughout the window. The Elland Road club saw multiple offers - peaking at £40m - rejected by Wolves. It is reported that the player himself was open to the switch, with his agent, a boyhood Leeds supporter, keen to facilitate a move to Yorkshire.
However, Leeds have drawn a line in the sand regarding the valuation. They do not intend to increase their bid beyond the £40m mark at present, effectively ruling themselves out of the race as Palace stepped up with a superior financial package.
This hesitation from the Whites has allowed Crystal Palace to manoeuvre into pole position. With the financial muscle to meet Wolves' demands, the Eagles have seemingly hijacked a move that Leeds fans had hoped would reignite their own season, leaving the path clear for Oliver Glasner’s side to finalise the transfer.
Wolves' relegation fight and Strand Larsen's pedigree
Strand Larsen’s stock has risen significantly since his arrival in English football. He enjoyed a standout debut campaign in the Premier League during the 2024-25 season, recording an impressive 14 goals and five assists across 38 appearances. Despite Wolves’ collective struggles this term - they currently sit rock bottom of the league - the Norwegian has managed to contribute six goals and two assists in all competitions.
His contract at Molineux runs until June 2030, with an option for a further 12 months, which placed Wolves in a strong negotiating position. The striker was subject to even larger proposals from Newcastle last summer, all of which were turned down, and has attracted admiration from clubs in Italy, Spain and the Saudi Pro League. However, the pressing need for funds and the player's desire for a new challenge seems to have finally convinced Wolves to cash in.
Mateta set for exit as transfer dominoes fall
The arrival of Strand Larsen at Selhurst Park is expected to have immediate ramifications for the current Palace squad, specifically paving the way for Mateta to depart. The France international, whose contract expires in June 2027, is now considered available for transfer as the club looks to balance the books and refresh their front line.
Palace are seeking a package worth approximately £40m for the 28-year-old, a valuation that has put several clubs on high alert. Nottingham Forest have already made their move, lodging an offer of £35m for the striker who was pivotal for Palace last season.
Interest is not limited to the Premier League, however. European giants are also monitoring the situation, with AC Milan keen on bringing Mateta to Serie A, while Juventus had previously explored the possibility earlier in the window. With Strand Larsen’s arrival imminent, the final days of the window could see a scramble for Mateta’s signature as Palace look to execute a "one in, one out" strategy.
