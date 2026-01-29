Jean-Philippe Mateta on the move?! Premier League clubs on red alert after Crystal Palace near agreement to sign Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen

Crystal Palace are on the verge of securing their primary target for the winter transfer window, with The Athletic reporting that the club is close to reaching a verbal agreement for Wolves striker Strand Larsen. The south London club are determined to strengthen their attacking line before the deadline and appears to have found their man in the 25-year-old Norway international.

Negotiations are reportedly at an advanced stage regarding both the transfer fee and personal terms, although an official bid has not yet been formally submitted to the Molineux hierarchy. The deal under discussion is understood to be a significant financial package, structured as an initial £45 million fee with a further £5m in potential add-ons.

Agent Jorge Mendes is handling the negotiations on behalf of Wolves, who find themselves in a precarious position at the bottom of the Premier League table. While the deal is not yet signed and sealed, the rapid progress in talks suggests that Palace are confident of landing the tall centre-forward to lead their line for the second half of the campaign.