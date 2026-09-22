ZUMA Press Wire
'You're never too old!' – 31-year-old Como keeper shatters 50-year France record after surprise Zidane call
Late replacement makes 50-year French football history
Como goalkeeper Jean Butez received a shock maiden call-up to the France national team at the age of 31 years and three months. The late inclusion came after RC Lens shot-stopper Robin Risser withdrew from the squad due to physical issues following consultations between medical staffs.
Butez becomes the oldest player to earn his first call-up for Les Bleus since Gerard Farison in 1976.
The late call-up caps off a remarkable journey for the former Lille, Mouscron, and Royal Antwerp goalkeeper.
- ABACAPRESS
Airplane landing text message seals dream Zidane call
Speaking after his arrival at the CNF Clairefontaine headquarters, Butez revealed the surreal moment he discovered his inclusion in Zinedine Zidane's squad. The goalkeeper received the news immediately upon landing from an away match alongside Como team-mate Lucas Da Cunha.
Butez expressed sympathy for the injured Risser while embracing his unexpected opportunity at the highest level.
“We were coming back from an away game with Lucas in particular. The message on landing was nice," Butez explained. "I saw that stat, it’s pretty cool that I’m the one who broke that record. But you’re never too old for your first selection. Obviously, I wasn’t expecting it."
Butez trains under Barthez ahead of Nations League marathon
Butez completed his inaugural training session with Les Bleus under the guidance of newly appointed goalkeeping coach Fabien Barthez. The 31-year-old brings extensive senior experience to the squad, having famously helped Royal Antwerp secure a domestic treble in 2023 with 27 clean sheets.
He expressed absolute delight at discovering the national team environment alongside Europe's elite players.
"Now, I’m here to replace him and discover a bit of this world, this group," Butez added. "And I’m the happiest."
- PRESSE SPORTS
Les Bleus gear up for four fixtures in eleven days
Butez joins up with the national team ahead of a demanding UEFA Nations League campaign featuring four matches in just eleven days. Les Bleus will face Turkey, Italy, and a double-header against Belgium during the intensive international window.
The Como keeper will provide vital depth and competition across the upcoming fixture schedule.
Zidane's squad look to kick off their Nations League campaign with strong performances.
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