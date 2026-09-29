Javier Tebas slams Manchester City as La Liga chief demands 'equal rules for all' following 115-charges guilty verdict

Taking to X, Tebas released a lengthy statement reflecting on his past criticisms of "so-called financial doping in European football", tracing his stance back to a 2017 Soccerex event in Manchester. He emphasised that robust economic rules are vital for the sport's survival.

"Economic sustainability is not bureaucracy. Financial control is not a whim," Tebas wrote. "And arguing that clubs should compete fundamentally with the resources they are able to generate doesn't mean being against any specific club either. It's about defending a model."

He added: "A model in which sporting success doesn't depend on who has the most powerful financial backing behind them, but on who manages best, generates more resources, builds better teams, and respects the same rules as everyone else. Defending this position has cost me a lot of criticism and not a few headaches. But I still think exactly the same as I did in Manchester in 2017."

Reiterating his commitment to this approach, the La Liga chief stated: "There are principles worth defending, even if they come at a cost. And this one, for me, is one of them."



