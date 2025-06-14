This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-WC-CLUB-2025-PRESSER-INTER MIAMIAFP
Alejandro Orellana

'We’ve spent months trying to reinforce the squad' - Javier Mascherano acknowledges Inter Miami's lack of depth ahead of Club World Cup

FIFA Club World CupInter Miami CF vs FC PortoInter Miami CFAl Ahly SC vs Inter Miami CFAl Ahly SCJ. MascheranoL. Messi

Inter Miami make their Club World Cup debut this Saturday against Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • They share Group A with Al Ahly, Palmeiras, and Porto
  • Mascherano spoke to the media ahead of the match
  • Only William Yarbrough was added as a reinforcement ahead of the tournament
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Stream now

What should Percy Tau do next?

6206 Votes

Next matches