'He was my hero!' – Jarrad Branthwaite reveals surprise Sergio Ramos influence ahead of Spain clash

Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite celebrated his return to the England squad at St George's Park ahead of their UEFA Nations League fixture against Spain. Following repeated hamstring setbacks, the 24-year-old undertook a specialized four-week holistic rehabilitation program in Germany to strengthen both body and brain function.

Branthwaite praised Everton manager David Moyes for suggesting the unconventional treatment during the summer break.

The left-footed defender now aims to cement his place in Thomas Tuchel's new-look international setup.