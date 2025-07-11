Janice Cayman scores dramatic late Belgium winner to break Portugal hearts as both sides are eliminated from Euro 2025 in the group stage
Janice Cayman scored an injury-time winner against Portugal to help Belgium win their first game of Euro 2025, but both sides have been knocked out in the group stage.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Belgium snatch dramatic late victory
- Portugal end their campaign without a win
- Spain & Italy progress to quarter-finals