Jamie Vardy is timeless! Legendary striker hits new milestone only bettered by Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring again for Cremonese
Evergreen Vardy still going strong in Serie A
As an evergreen performer that shows no sign of slowing down, Vardy has reached 150 goals at the highest level after posting 116 of those efforts beyond the age of 30. He netted on 145 occasions for the Foxes, claiming the Premier League Golden Boot in 2019-20 with a 23-goal haul.
He has gone on to net five times for Cremonese since joining them as a free agent in the summer of 2025. His latest strike came in a 2-2 draw with Cagliari. It was that goal which took him to an impressive milestone.
Vardy vs Ronaldo: Goal numbers since turning 30
Vardy celebrated his 30th birthday on January 11, 2017. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained since then. He severed ties with Leicester having registered 200 goals for them through 500 appearances - winning the English top-flight title in 2016.
Only five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo can claim to have bettered Vardy’s output after turning 30. The Portuguese GOAT boasts 290 goals in Europe’s top five divisions since passing that birthday.
Of those, 162 came during his record-shattering spell at Real Madrid. A further 101 were registered for Italian giants Juventus and 27 during a forgettable second stint at Old Trafford with Manchester United.
Ronaldo has reached 958 goals in total across his career, as he chases down four figures, and is still going strong at the age of 40 with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. He is under contract there until 2027.
Silence doubters: Vardy inspired by critics
Vardy appears to be heading down a similar path, with there no plans on his part to retire any time soon. His deal at Cremonese includes the option for a 12-month extension. He remains determined to silence any detractors.
Vardy said upon his arrival in Italy, with one reporter questioning what he has to offer while knocking on the door of 40: "You must be one of the doubters. You're one that I'll have to prove wrong.
"No, listen, for me age is just a number. As long as, I’ve always said, my legs are doing exactly what they used to and still feel as fresh as they do then I will carry on and at the moment there are no signs of them slowing down, so I'll keep going and, like I said, I will be giving my all for this club."
He went on to say: "I think the thing for me personally is, throughout my career, I’ve been doubted. Always have, always will still. What I’ve always managed to do is turn that around and prove them all wrong.
"And I think speaking with the manager, there was a lot of doubt in Italy about Cremonese being able to stay in the league and with how the manager is and the passion he’s got and his work ethic, that’s not what he wants.
"I’m looking forward to the games starting to come thick and fast so I can show people exactly what I’m about. It's about proving the doubters wrong and making sure I’m in with the team, and we’re battling for a good 90–95 minutes because sometimes that's what it takes. We’ll be giving it all until the end and hopefully that will pick up enough results."
TV star: Vardy to star in new documentary series
Cremonese sit 13th in the Serie A standings at present, nine points clear of the relegation zone with half of the campaign left to play.
Vardy, meanwhile, is preparing to star in a documentary series alongside wife Rebekah that lifts the lid on their private lives and a new adventure in Italy. Said production is expected to deliver plenty of laughs and entertainment.
