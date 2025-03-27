Trent Alexander-ArnoldGetty Images Sport
Joe Strange

'I'm just disappointed that he doesn't think that this is it' - Jamie Carragher questions Trent Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave boyhood club Liverpool for Real Madrid - and reveals what he'd do in the same situation

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolReal MadridTransfersLaLigaPremier League

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Trent Alexander-Arnold should be aiming to cement a legacy at Anfield, rather than join Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alexander-Arnold closing in on Real Madrid move
  • Carragher 'disappointed' over defender's decision
  • Wants England star to continue Liverpool success
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches