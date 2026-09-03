'The Darwin Nunez of full-backs' - Jamie Carragher tears into Liverpool star after chaotic start to the season

Carragher did not hold back when assessing Kerkez's tactical awareness, claiming the £40 million signing lacks composure. The former Liverpool defender believes the youngster relies too heavily on raw pace rather than intelligent positioning.

"Their understanding of the game is really, really poor. You’re watching the game and thinking, 'Why has he done that?'," Carragher explained on The Overlap.

"I described Kerkez last season – and it was his first season, maybe it was a bit harsh at the time – he's the Darwin Nunez of full-backs. It's just like 'head down and run', everything Kerkez does is 100 miles an hour.

"They've brought in Kerkez for £40million. He’s had his first season, it wasn't amazing, but right, you go: 'OK, Iraola’s come in from Bournemouth, he knows him, he's still our left-back. Andy Robertson moved on, we had another left-back on loan, so we're probably not going to spend another £40million on another. He's our left-back, let him have another year'."