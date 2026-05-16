'Taken to the cleaners' - Jamie Carragher tears into Liverpool & their 'weak players' after Aston Villa capitulation

Liverpool's late-season slump reached a new low on Friday night as they were humbled by Unai Emery's side. The 4-2 scoreline barely told the full story of a match where the visitors were consistently second-best, leading Carragher to issue a brutal assessment of the character within the dressing room.

"Liverpool have far too many weak players - physically and mentally - and it has to be fixed," Carragher said while on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports. "It looks like Arne Slot is going to be the man who has to fix it next season. But this result does nothing in terms of the feelings of the supporters around his position right now. Liverpool don't excel at anything. They look like a really, really average team. They have been taken to the cleaners."