Jamie Carragher destroys Ibrahima Konate with 'makes a mistake every game' rant after Liverpool's dismal loss to PSG

Carragher suggested that Konate’s inability to maintain basic defensive standards has reached a breaking point, making it nearly impossible for his partners to maintain a cohesive structure.

"Defenders were jumping into midfield, there was no one to mark and Virgil van Dijk, at 34 years of age, was having to run in there and across," Carragher said on CBS Sports. “He couldn’t do it. People have criticised Van Dijk for his performances this season, but I think it’s been harsh. He plays every game, and the fella next to him has been awful all season - and poor again tonight. Konate makes a mistake every game, so that’s not easy to play alongside."