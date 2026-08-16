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Jamal Musiala collapses as Bayern Munich star sparks health scare as teammate rushes to catch him during pre-season clash
Terrifying scenes as Musiala goes down
Bayern Munich’s pre-season preparations took a worrying turn during their Telekom Cup encounter with RB Leipzig when Musiala collapsed on the pitch. The incident occurred late in the second half, just moments after the 23-year-old had found the back of the net to help secure a 3-1 victory for the Bavarian giants at the Allianz Arena.
The forward, who had been introduced as a second-half substitute, began to look visibly disoriented and unsteady on his feet as the game reached its closing stages. Recognising the immediate danger, new signing Saibari acted instinctively to prevent his teammate from hitting the turf with full force.
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Sporting director provides positive update
Despite the initial panic surrounding the collapse, the tension inside the stadium was somewhat relieved when a member of the medical team offered a thumbs-up gesture toward the Bayern dugout. Musiala was eventually able to regain his feet and walk off the pitch under his own power, albeit flanked by staff, as he was replaced by Bara Sapoko Ndiaye.
The match also served as a dramatic introduction for Saibari, who was making his first appearance for the club since his summer move from PSV Eindhoven. The Moroccan midfielder, fresh from his exploits at the World Cup in North America, had earlier provided the assist for Musiala's goal before his heroic intervention to catch the falling star.
Addressing reporters in the post-match mixed zone after the final whistle, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl moved to alleviate fears regarding the playmaker's condition, delivering a reassuring update: "The most important thing, he's doing well!"
Further injury blows for Kompany
While Musiala’s situation dominated the headlines, Vincent Kompany's side were forced to deal with several other fitness concerns during the heated contest. Full-back Konrad Laimer was the first casualty of the evening, lasting only ten minutes before being forced off with a painful foot injury.
Addressing the injury to Laimer, Eberl offered a more cautious assessment than his update on Musiala. Eberl explained: "Konny took a hit relatively early on, and his foot swelled up pretty quickly as well. That's why he was taken off as a precaution. It was already the case that he couldn't run anymore; he had to be supported. That was visible. He wasn't running smoothly at all. How long it will take, I really can't say today."
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Super Cup challenge looms large
Kompany will be hoping for a clean bill of health as Bayern prepare for their first competitive silverware opportunity of the season. The Bavarian giants are scheduled to return to action next Saturday, where they will face off against rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup final.
The heatwave currently hitting Germany has placed an extra burden on players during this pre-season period, and the scenes involving Musiala will serve as a stark reminder of the risks involved in high-intensity sport during extreme weather. For now, the focus remains on recovery as the squad looks to put these scares behind them.
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