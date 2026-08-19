'Part of my everyday life' - Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala breaks silence after concerning pitch collapses

Musiala has revealed he is receiving medical treatment for absence seizures after collapsing on the pitch twice in four days. The 23-year-old went down during Tuesday's pre-season friendly against Heidenheim shortly after entering as a second-half substitute.

Players from both teams formed a protective circle around Musiala as he received on-pitch medical attention before walking off. The incident followed a similar collapse on Saturday during a friendly against RB Leipzig, where the Germany international left the field appearing dazed.

Taking to Instagram to address the growing concern, Musiala clarified that the episodes stem from a neurological dysfunction. He reassured fans that he is under expert medical supervision and remains fully focused on continuing his playing career.