Jack Grealish might be Man City's fan-favourite - but Savinho's arrival and poor start to pre-season leaves £100m man facing an uphill battle to earn Pep Guardiola's trust

The midfielder has been working hard to compensate for the disappointment of last season, but the bar has been raised again at the Etihad Stadium

When Jack Grealish arrived in New York last week, the reception he received was reminiscent of the mania which used to greet David Beckham in his prime years. As Grealish met fans on Fifth Avenue during Manchester City’s tour of the United States and posed for photos, he inadvertently reduced adult women to tears.

“Oh my God” said one as she took snaps, while another, wearing a blue City shirt, could not help herself and shouted out “I love you” while crying. Along with Erling Haaland, Grealish is the main attraction of City’s pre-season tour of the U.S. and the crazed reception he received in Manhattan was another demonstration that his appeal transcends football.

In 2022, he became the face of Gucci, signing a £10 million ($12.8m) deal with the luxury fashion brand, while he also is an ambassador for clothing company boohooMAN. Last year he signed a record-breaking boot endorsement deal with Puma, the highest for a British player, while he also has deals with Bose, Pepsi and Hellmans. Things are going well for Grealish off the pitch outside of commercial deals too, as he is soon to become a father.

Things are not going so well in the area that matters most to City fans, however, as he was reduced to being a bit-part player for the Premier League champions last season. And things are about to get even tougher...