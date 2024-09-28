'They dared to complain about the dark arts' - Arsenal fans all say the same thing as Man City star Jack Grealish escapes red card despite swinging elbow at Newcastle's Sandro Tonali
Arsenal fans rage after Manchester City star Jack Grealish escaped a red card despite swinging his elbow at Newcastle's Sandro Tonali.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tempers flared up betwen Grealish and Tonali
- Both players went at each other on a few occasions
- Grealish elbowed Tonali but escaped with a yellow