Ivory Coast implode! Africa Cup of Nations hosts THRASHED by Equatorial Guinea in huge tournament upset which sees knockout dreams shattered

Ritabrata Banerjee
Equatorial Guinea AFCONGetty Images
Africa Cup of NationsIvory CoastEquatorial GuineaEquatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

Equatorial Guinea thrashed Ivory Coast 4-0 on Monday to progress to the AFCON knockouts as Group A winners - at the expense of the hosts.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Equatorial Guinea thrash Ivory Coast
  • Progress to round of 16 as group winners
  • Hosts Ivory Coast virtually eliminated from AFCON

Editors' Picks