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'Time to do something more!' – Ivan Perisic makes bold Champions League claim before Shakhtar clash
Perisic sets sight on European progress
Ivan Perisic believes PSV Eindhoven are fully primed to make a major impact in the Champions League as they prepare to host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Philips Stadion. Having secured three consecutive Eredivisie titles, the Croatian international insists the Dutch champions must now translate their domestic dominance onto the continental stage.
PSV enter the fixture aiming to banish a persistent Matchday 1 hex, having lost their opening group game in their previous five Champions League campaigns.
The Dutch side are making their 20th appearance in the competition's main phase, surpassing Ajax's national record.
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Winger demands strong home start
Reflecting on past European campaigns, Perisic stressed that PSV cannot afford a slow start in front of their home supporters. He highlighted the importance of securing three points to avoid repeating the early group stage setbacks that plagued them last season.
The 37-year-old also brushed off his initial frustration at being substituted against Ajax, confirming complete alignment with manager Peter Bosz.
"We have become three-time consecutive champions, so this season is the right moment to take a step forward and do something more in the Champions League," Perisic stated. "Tomorrow is a crucial home match."
Perisic leaps to Van Bommel's defence
Perisic also addressed the media scrutiny surrounding Ruben van Bommel following a heavy tackle in domestic action last weekend. The experienced winger fiercely defended his young team-mate, describing the incident as a late challenge in a normal duel rather than malicious intent.
He emphasized that the squad remains united and protected Van Bommel, noting that such competitive edge is vital in Europe.
"Ruben is a good kid who felt very guilty and sad," Perisic noted. "We will always protect each other. Besides, that intensity is exactly what we must show in the Champions League."
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High-scoring clash expected in Eindhoven
PSV host a Shakhtar side that historical data shows struggle on Dutch soil, winning just once in five previous visits to Eredivisie clubs. However, memories remain fresh of the iconic 2024 encounter between the two teams, where PSV staged a remarkable late comeback to win 3-2 after trailing until the 86th minute.
With 44 goals scored across PSV's last 10 Champions League outings, another thrilling encounter is anticipated.
Perisic and his team-mates will look to harness that attacking flair to kickstart their European campaign with a vital victory.
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