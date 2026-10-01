'Why can't we do it in Greece?' – Ivan Jovanovic issues bold home challenge before Netherlands test

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic called on his squad to replicate their impressive away results in front of their home supporters as Ethniki prepare to host the Netherlands. Speaking ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League fixture in Thessaloniki, the Serbian manager addressed his team's habit of securing major victories abroad while struggling under home pressure.

Following away wins against Serbia and Germany, Greece sit top of Group A with maximum points from two matches.

Jovanovic insists the squad must learn to channel home stadium energy into dominant performances.