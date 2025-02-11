Annie Kilner Kyle WalkerGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

ITV want to give Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner her own 'fly-on-the-wall' reality show about new life in Milan as she also considers I’m A Celebrity stint after being inspired by Coleen Rooney

K. WalkerAC MilanShowbizManchester CitySerie APremier League

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner is reportedly being lined up for a “fly-on-the-wall” reality show that will lift the lid on her new life in Milan.

  • England international already in Italy
  • Will be joined by wife and four children
  • Looking to escape Lauryn Goodman drama
