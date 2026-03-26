Italy has two sides to it, but let’s keep going – that’s the only thing that matters. We’re only halfway there

Caution is advised when commenting on individual players. Here they are. Donnarumma ‘unrated’, as they used to say in fantasy football: never really called into action and inaccurate with his feet on just one occasion. Mancini showed plenty of passion but little clarity, displaying excessive determination even when it wasn’t needed. Bastoni was unrecognisable in the first half: sloppy and argumentative, as well as out of his depth at centre-back. He was then booked in the second half and rightly replaced by Gatti, who made his return to the Azzurri. Calafiori was better than his teammates in defence, though his partnership with Dimarco on the left was not particularly polished.