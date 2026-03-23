Italy: Chiesa out straight away! Gattuso calls up Cambiaghi

The national team’s training camp kicked off this morning in Coverciano: Chiesa is out, Gattuso calls up Cambiaghi. After his fitness was assessed at the Federal Technical Centre, the Liverpool striker was deemed unavailable. In his place, the manager has decided to call up the Bologna striker





The national team’s training camp begins today in Coverciano, with the squad set to hold their first training session this afternoon ahead of the World Cup play-off semi-final against Northern Ireland, scheduled for Thursday 26 March (8.45pm, live on Rai 1) at the Stadio di Bergamo.



