FC Bayern Munich is continuing to make progress with its squad planning – and is also sending out an important signal regarding its youth development. Younes Aitamer and Louis Richter, both members of the reserve team squad, have signed new contracts running until 2027.
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It's official: Bayern Munich extend contracts with duo and send a strong signal
The club is thus deliberately giving the injured pair time to make a full recovery from serious knee injuries.
Just recently, midfielder David Santos Daiber, a talent from the youth ranks, signed a long-term contract, and now Aitamer and Richter are following suit.
Aitamer’s case in particular illustrates why the club is taking this approach. The attacking player suffered a cruciate ligament tear in March 2024 during a match against Augsburg II, the consequences of which were more serious than initially thought. Following surgery and a long period of rehabilitation, a comeback for the 22-year-old seemed on the cards, before another serious knee injury set him back in early 2025. Since then, the Munich-born player, who has been trained at the FCB’s youth academy for many years, has been waiting to make his return.
FC Bayern backs Aitamer and Richter
The 20-year-old Richter is also facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The defender, who has been part of the Bayern Academy since 2014, also sustained a knee injury a few weeks ago and is currently still in the early stages of his rehabilitation.
Despite these setbacks, the club is demonstratively backing both players. Head of Youth Development Jochen Sauer explained: “Younes and Louis have been at FC Bayern for many, many years and have unfortunately both had to cope with a fair bit of injury misfortune recently.” At the same time, he made clear the intention behind the new contracts: “With this contract extension, we want to give them the opportunity to get back to full fitness following their serious knee injuries and then aim to return to competitive action with us.”
FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches
Date
Time
Match
Saturday, 4 April
3.30 pm
SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
Tuesday, 7 April
9.00 pm
Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League)
Saturday, 11 April
6.30 pm
FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
Wednesday, 15 April
9.00 pm
FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)
Sunday, 19 April
5.30 pm
FC Bayern v VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)