It’s not the World Cup failure… Donnarumma in tears: ‘This is what hurts me the most’

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has addressed the controversy surrounding Italy’s World Cup play-off defeat to Bosnia, praising the three officials who have since resigned over the bonus scandal.

Donnarumma, who captained Italy during the World Cup qualifying campaign, told Sky Italia in an emotional interview that the personal pain of a third consecutive World Cup absence was compounded by damaging reports of bonus disputes within the squad.

Italy missed out on a third consecutive World Cup after losing 3–1 on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the play-off final.

Read also: A disgrace to football... Donnarumma faces criticism following Italy’s failure







