Erling Haaland has come under criticism in his home country of Norway for his behaviour following the defeat against Austria.

Erling Haaland did not show his best side during Norway's 1:5 drubbing in the Nations League against Austria.

The prolific striker failed to make much of an impact during the match and he then made headlines for all the wrong reasons after the final whistle.

After the match, the Manchester City superstar refused to answer questions from journalists and as a result, he is now facing strong criticism in his home country.