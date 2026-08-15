'We'll definitely talk about it soon' - Bayern Munich new €50m signing yet to discuss role with Vincent Kompany

Speaking at his official unveiling, Saibari highlighted his faith in the Bundesliga giants' ambitious project: "Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They've given me the confidence that I can develop as a player and person here. They play with a lot of movement and high intensity. I saw that myself last season. They play very good football, it's always intense, they always look for finishes. I like that a lot."

When quizzed on how he fits into Kompany's tactical setup, he explained: "I haven't discussed it [position] in detail with the coach. I've been focusing on my injury and comeback. We'll definitely talk about it soon. My favourite position is the number ten, everyone knows that. But I can play in several positions, we always switch around during games anyway. I can also play out wide and a bit deeper."