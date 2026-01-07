Is Wayne Rooney's managerial career over? Man Utd legend speaks candidly on his future while admitting 'I wouldn't put myself in situations like Plymouth or Birmingham' again

The 40-year-old has been out of work in a coaching capacity since his dismissal from Home Park on New Year’s Eve in 2024. Since then, the former England captain has transitioned into a prominent role within the media, appearing regularly as a pundit and hosting his own successful podcast. However, the itch to manage has not completely disappeared, even if the reality of the job market makes a return difficult.

Speaking during a guest appearance on The Smith Bros YouTube channel, the United legend addressed the speculation surrounding his future. While he refused to definitively retire from management, he made it clear that the nomadic lifestyle required of a modern coach is no longer appealing.

"I would, I definitely would if the right thing came up," he said when asked about a potential comeback. "But I wouldn't put myself in situations like [when I lived] in DC, lived in Plymouth, lived in Birmingham, lived away and missed a lot of my kids' football and stuff.

"That means it has to be the right thing, and for it to be the right thing, and realistic as well," he added. "With the four jobs I've done, is that gonna come up? Which I doubt, so [a comeback becomes more complicated]."