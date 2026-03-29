Harry Kane and Bayern Munich – it seems like a perfect fit. The 32-year-old Englishman is currently in the form of his life, and the record champions would like to extend his contract, which runs until 2027. But now Bayern chairman Uli Hoeneß has issued a warning.
Translated by
Is Harry Kane leaving Bayern Munich? Uli Hoeneß warns against Saudi Arabia
Talks regarding the striker’s future beyond 2027 are still pending, but Bayern remain relaxed about the situation. After all, Kane “has not exercised his release clause, which means he is definitely under contract here until the summer of 2027,” Hoeneß said happily in an interview with *kicker*.
Kane’s contract contained a release clause that would have allowed the star striker to leave FCB in the summer of 2026 for a transfer fee of probably 60 to 70 million euros – but he would have had to activate this by February at the latest, which Kane did not do.
Kane open to extending his contract with Bayern
"What I hear and sense," Hoeneß said, "is that he and his family feel extremely at home here." But the honorary president immediately followed this up with a warning: "But you never know when a Saudi might come along and put a lot of money on the table … But he feels so at home!"
The feel-good factor is an important condition for family man Kane, which is why he has repeatedly emphasised in the past that he is positive about extending his contract in Munich. "I’m sure there will be talks about Bayern’s future and plans in the coming months," Kane said at the end of November. He couldn’t imagine "that anything will change in the near future".
If Hoeneß has his way, Kane’s performances are unlikely to change in the near future either, as the superstar could “play at this level for at least another three or four years” because “he is a perfect professional who looks after his body. He’s always at rehab, with the physios.”
Harry Kane: Performance statistics 2025/26
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
Bundesliga
26
31
5
Champions League
9
10
-
DFB Cup
4
6
-
Super Cup
1
1
-