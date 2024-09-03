Fiorentina v Puskas Academy - UEFA Europa Conference League Play-Off 1st LegGetty Images Sport
Is David de Gea stuck as a No.2? Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino sends clear message to ex-Man Utd goalkeeper after benching him for second successive Serie A game

Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino sent a clear message to ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after benching him in Serie A again.

  • De Gea joined Fiorentina as a free agent
  • Yet to make his Serie A debut
  • Palladino sticking with Terracciano in the league
