Ireland encounter with Austria paused by fan protests and pitch invaders over Israel fixtures

West Ham winger Solomon heavily criticised the Ireland players following the weekend fixture. He said: "They said nonsense during the game, I don't want to talk about them. If I say what I think about them, I'll probably be banned for a few games so I don't want to say. Of course they hate us and we don't like them. I'm already looking forward to the next game against them, it's going to be completely different. What they did with the anthem? I'm not interested in them, we have a country that is 10 times better than theirs, stronger, an amazing country with amazing people. [They] can play all their tricks. We are Israelis and love the country. And that will always be the case."