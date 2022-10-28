Inter are one of the most decorated clubs in Italy and have had some absolute superstars wearing the famous Nerazzurri jersey during their illustrious history.
Some of these stars came through the club's youth academy, but more often than not Inter would splash the cash to sign players from elsewhere.
There were the likes of Ronaldo and Christian Vieri arriving at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in the 1990s on massive transfer fees and that trend continued in the 21st century.
Just think Hernan Crespo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wesley Sneijder, and many more!
But, how much exactly have Inter spent over the years?
Inter most expensive transfers by season
SEASON
MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING
FEE
TOTAL SPENDING
2022-23
Joaquin Correa
€23.60M
€38.60M
2021-22
Zinho Vanheusden
€16M
€40.50M
2020-21
Achraf Hakimi
€43M
€126.50M
2019-20
Romelu Lukaku
€80M
€197.72M
2018-19
Radja Nainggolan
€38M
€97.60M
2017-18
Milan Skriniar
€34M
€137.63M
2016-17
Joao Mario
€41M
€160.85M
2015-16
Geoffrey Kondogbia
€36M
€102.45M
2014-15
Gary Medel
€8M
€16.95M
2013-14
Hernanes
€18M
€59.89M
2012-13
Samir Handanovic
€15M
€76.55M
2011-12
Ricardo Alvarez
€12M
€41.70M
2010-11
Giampaolo Pazzini
€18M
€38.14M
2009-10
Diego Milito
€28M
€97.20M
2008-09
Ricardo Quaresma
€24.60M
€70.10M
2007-08
Cristian Chivu
€16M
€41.80M
2006-07
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
€24.80M
€48.40M
2005-06
Walter Samuel
€16M
€30.40M
2004-05
Fabian Carini
€10M
€15.95M
2003-04
Adriano
€23.40M
€54M
2002-03
Hernan Crespo
€40M
€116.18M
2001-02
Francesco Toldo
€26.50M
€112.19M
2000-01
Robbie Keane
€19.50M
€64.25M
Total
€1.78B
*All stats via Transfermarkt