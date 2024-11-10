Inter Miami player ratings vs Atlanta United: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and the Herons eliminated from 2024 MLS Playoffs in biggest upset in league history

In the most stunning upset in MLS history, Atlanta United knocked out Lionel Messi and Inter Miami of the 2024 MLS Playoffs.

Lionel Messi and No. 1 seed Inter Miami have shockingly been eliminated from the 2024 MLS Playoffs in game three of Round One in their Best-of-3 series by Atlanta United. The Five Stripes defeated the Herons 3-2 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL Saturday evening, pulling off what may forever be known as the most stunning upset in MLS history.

A brace from Senegalese striker Jamal Thiare in the first half, accompanied by a late winner from Bartosz Slisz in the 76th minute secured Atlanta advancement into the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they will take on Orlando City in the next round.

For Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets - all four of whom are ex-Barcelona superstars - it was a dramatic and stunning performance, as Inter Miami failed to secure a result in front of their home fans.

Champions of the regular season, claiming the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield - while also setting the MLS points record during the campaign, Miami's season is officially over in the most shocking of twists. The stunning part, though, is the Herons were outclassed nearly all match - even though Messi himself scored a remarkable header.

It was all Atlanta during the first half, with the Five Stripes playing blistering attacking soccer from the opening whistle. Their first real opportunity arrived in the 14th minute, when Thiare's close-range attempt went off the post. However, just three minutes later, a break in momentum happened off a Herons' counter. After an initial shot from Messi, Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan parried the ball away, but it landed straight at the feet of Matias Rojas, who calmly slotted home to give Miami the opening goal.

But as mentioned, that was just a break in momentum. Straight from the kickoff, Atlanta were back at it, and they leveled things just two minutes later through Thiare - who finally got his goal. Then, after just two minutes again, the Senegalese striker doubled his goal tally to give the away side a 2-1 lead just 21 minutes into the match.

Miami thought they'd drawn level again in the 27th minute through Diego Gomez, but the Paraguay international was deemed to be offside after a brief review.

After going into the half with a 2-1 lead, Atlanta returned out of the tunnel with fire in their eyes once again - but the Herons didn't give up, either.

The breakthrough for Miami came in the 65th minute, when Messi sent a smashing header into the back of the net to draw level after a Marcelo Weigandt cross, drawing level at 2-2. However, the stalemate lasted just 11 minutes, when Atlanta scored the dagger in the hearts of the South Beach faithful.

Off a brilliant counter-attack, Atlanta maintained possession after a bit of pinball around the box - but during that spell, Miami's Tomas Aviles suffered a knock and went down in his own box. Occupied by their teammates injury, the Herons were too busy pleading with the official to stop the match to notice a stupendous cross being sent in by Pedro Amador, that found the head of a sprinting Slisz, who hammered home with his forehead.

Game. Set. Match.

Miami threw everyone forward for the final 14 minutes plus stoppage, but it was not enough. The Five Stripes pulled off the unthinkable, defeating the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and Miami, and knocking them out of the 2024 playoffs.

The shock of all shocks, the upset of all upsets.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...