Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi admits life in MLS is 'more relaxed' compared to 'day-to-day grind' of European football

Messi left PSG after just two seasons, opting to skip the option in his contract for a third season. Many assumed that he struggled to settle in Paris, having lived 20 years in Barcelona, which he denies is the case and insists it was solely football-related. In Miami, however, he says that life is very similar to what the family previously knew in Castelldefels, the town 12 miles outside of Barcelona he called home.

"It also seems like Paris was a nightmare, but it wasn't. When I say I didn't have a good time, it's because I wasn't happy with what I was doing and what I love to do - playing football, the day-to-day routine, training, matches - because I just wasn't feeling good," he told SPORT. "But then, honestly, we had a really great experience as a family. The city is spectacular, we enjoyed it. It was the first time we'd left Barcelona, and everything was new to us, which made it very difficult, because it wasn't an injury; it just happened that way. But the truth is, I wasn't happy with what I love to do on a daily basis.

"And here [in Miami], yes, we're doing well, we're enjoying the city, our daily life. As I was saying, it's a very similar life to what I had in Castelldefels, with the club nearby, the kids' school very close too, everything within easy reach, convenient. We live away from the city, which is beautiful, but the traffic is terrible."