Inter Miami, LA Galaxy reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro this summer

That two of MLS's biggest clubs are interested in Casemiro is of little surprise. It would seem that the defensive midfielder, who won everything possible at Real Madrid, is viewed as an ideal fit for the league. Both teams have a need, too. The Galaxy are down a midfielder after losing Riqui Puig to a second ACL surgery in as many years. Miami, meanwhile, have failed to fully replace Sergio Busquets after he retired in December.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.