Lionel Messi Premier League GFXGOAL
Chris Burton

'It's a shame' - Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi urged to make shock move to English football before it's too late as ex-Premier League midfielder makes 'might fancy coming' statement despite 'climate' issues

L. MessiMajor League SoccerPremier LeagueInter Miami CF

Lionel Messi has been urged to put “climate” concerns to one side and make a shock move to the Premier League before it is too late.

  • Argentine icon in MLS with Inter Miami
  • Ronaldo took in two spells with Man United
  • Clock ticking on their record-breaking careers
