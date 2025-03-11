Inter get the job done! Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu on target as Serie A side cruise into Champions League quarterfinals with comfortable 4-1 aggregate win over Robin van Persie's Feyenoord
Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu were both on target as Inter beat Feyenoord 4-1 on aggregate to reach the Champions League last eight.
- Inter had little trouble against Feyenoord on the night
- Thuram & Calhanoglu made the difference for the Nerazzurri
- Will face Harry Kane's Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals