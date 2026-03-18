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Inter, Lautaro: "I'm happy here, I don't know when, but I dream of returning to Racing"

The Argentine striker speaks on the radio station of the club that launched his career.

Lautaro Martinez opens up about his past, present and future.

The Argentine Inter striker told Racing Radio, the official broadcaster of the club that launched his career: “Returning to Racing is something I’d like to do in the future; I’m trying to convince my wife, who supports me. Obviously, it depends on many things – family matters, but also my physical condition. My dream is to return to play for Racing for at least a year; I don’t know when.”

“I still have three years left on my contract with Inter and I’d like to stay in top-flight football for a long time, partly because I feel good and I’m still quite young. But in the future I’d like to return to Racing, so that my children can also understand the love that the Racing fans have for me.”

  • THE BULL AND THE PRINCE

    "I speak to Diego Alberto Milito (a former striker for both teams and the current president of the Argentine club) every week; he’s always been there for me and supported me, even at the start of my career. We’re in touch often; he even wrote to me after my latest injury. We also spoke about Racing, who aren’t doing well at the moment, but I sent him a message of support for the club."

    "One day, when I returned to Argentina to join up with the national team, I went straight to Tita (Racing’s training ground, ed.), where a friend of my brother’s was playing for the reserves. I bumped into Racing’s coach, Costas, who told me to come back here next year after the World Cup. The desire to return to Racing is always with me because of the experiences I had there; they allowed me to do what I’m doing today. As well as the sacrifices I’ve made, they’ve helped me enormously.”

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  • WHAT FIGURES

    Having joined Inter from Racing Club de Avellaneda for €25 million during the 2018 summer transfer window after scoring 27 goals in 62 appearances in Argentina, Lautaro has, in his eighth season in Italy so far, scored 171 goals in 370 appearances for the Nerazzurri. He has won two Scudetti, two Coppa Italia titles and three Italian Super Cups

    Alongside Roberto Boninsegna, he is the third-highest goalscorer in the club’s history, behind Alessandro Altobelli (209 goals) and Giuseppe Meazza (284 goals).

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