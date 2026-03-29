Alessandro Bastoni to Barcelona this summer is a scenario that is by no means out of the question. According to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, the Inter and Italy centre-back is genuinely tempted to embark on a new adventure – and it would be the first of his career – abroad. The Catalans are pressing hard and the player – who has not asked for a transfer and will not do so – is flattered by the interest from such a club. Should Inter’s demands therefore align with the Blaugrana’s offers, then the deal could well go through. But, in that case, how would the Nerazzurri respond? Who would take the place of the former Atalanta and Parma player?
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Inter have their sights set on Gila as a replacement for Bastoni: it’s a transfer battle with Milan, but Tare has the upper hand
Assuming that Inter value Bastoni at at least €70 million plus bonuses, should they manage to sell him, Marotta’s club would find itself with a tidy sum. This could be used to carry out the defensive overhaul that is already planned for the summer at Viale della Liberazione. The first-choice goalkeeper will change – Vicario is the chosen one to replace Sommer – and some of the faces who have defended these colours in the club’s recent history will also change. Out go Acerbi and De Vrij, both on expiring contracts, and in comes at least one new, younger player who is already ready to take on the necessary responsibilities. On Inter’s wish list are Ordonez of Bruges (valued at around €20-25 million), Solet of Udinese and Muharemovic of Sassuolo.
But in recent weeks, another player has been climbing ever higher up this list: Lazio’s Mario Gila. The point is that Milan are putting strong pressure on the same player in what looks set to be yet another transfer derby between the Milan clubs. Gila was brought to Italy by Tare, Milan’s current sporting director, who could therefore have a head start in securing the Spaniard, whose contract expires in 2027. A contract renewal with Lotito is out of the question, which is why this summer will be the moment when the centre-back – who has also performed well playing in a back three – will genuinely be put on the market. And, although there are offers for him from the Premier League and La Liga, it will be the city’s eternal rivals who will be vying for his signature.