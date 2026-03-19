Inter have never given up on the Koné dream: what will happen in the summer?

Manu Koné is the sort of player who brings to the team the qualities needed to take it to the next level. The problem is that, precisely for this reason, Roma value him at no less than €40 million. That is a sum the Nerazzurri will struggle to raise, given that they have several transfers to complete this summer. Koné is exactly what is needed to lay a solid foundation for a squad that risks undergoing a major overhaul, but it is unlikely that, when the transfer window opens, Inter will be in a position to arrive in the capital with the right offer. And then there is the World Cup, a tournament that could further drive up Koné’s value, attracting clubs with far greater financial clout than Inter. So, beyond the admiration and continued interest, the Koné-Inter saga, as things stand, must be handled with due care and with the awareness that Inter will not find the path to the player laid out before them.